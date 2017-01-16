The Robbinsville Education Foundation and the Robbinsville Family and Friends Committee are hosting a tricky tray and silent auction to raise money for the Steven J. Mayer Field House Fund.

The event will be held Friday, Jan. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Stone Terrace, 2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton.

After schools superintendent Steve Mayer died tragically on April 19, 2016, many township officials and residents want to build a full-fledged field house to honor is life. Building a field house in Robbinsville, complete with a concession stand and bathrooms, was something Mayer was passionate about as superintendent.

It was a goal he set out to complete, and the township now hopes to complete that goal in his honor.

This is one of the many fundraisers which will benefit the field house fund. For more information, see the flyer below or visit the school district’s website.