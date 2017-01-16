Student artwork and writing created in response to Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26 will soon be on display at the Arts Council of Princeton.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Exhibition opens Monday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

Participating middle school students will be on hand to discuss their works and their interaction with PSO guest artist Natasha Paremski, who met with the students and performed the concerto at the PSO’s Nov. 6 Impassioned Russia concert.

Paremski inspired students with that performance and by performing compositions for solo piano by Sergei Prokofiev and Frédéric Chopin at a Listen Up! workshop held at the Arts Council.

She and the students discussed the history of the works and her creative and interpretive methods. ACP Instructor Susan Hoenig highlighted well-known visual artists who have created works in response to music, and guided the students in their artistic reflections. Over the course of several weeks, the students gave form to their own creative ideas in writing and visual art.

Thirty-four students from nine area middle schools made up this season’s Listen Up! artists and writers, including students from the Cambridge School, The Hun School, John Witherspoon Middle School, Montgomery Lower Middle School, Montgomery Upper Middle School, Princeton Charter School, St. Paul School, Stuart Country Day School, and Timberlane Middle School.

The students’ visual and literary works will be on display Monday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Arts Council of Princeton’s Paul Robeson Center, 102 Witherspoon St., during regular gallery hours. Both the opening reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.