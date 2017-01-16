Students at Yardville Elementary School recently wore blue to show support for the Hamilton Township Police Department.

On Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Awareness Day, students wore blue and gathered to salute police officers as a symbolic way to thank them for their service.

Students gathered in the auditorium after completing a safety evacuation drill to discuss why they were wearing blue. Students then had the opportunity to talk about the ways the township police department supports their school and community.

“It really was a small thing to do for all that the Hamilton police do for us, but we want them to know how appreciative we are,” Principal Elena Manning said.

College and Career Readiness Fair

On March 14, Grice Middle School, in collaboration with HTEA, will host their first College and Career Readiness Fair from 5 to 8 p.m at the middle school.

The invite is extended to all local colleges and businesses with the goal to connect Grice Middle School families and friends with the community around them. The fair aims to promote continued learning and future success for students.

If you are interested in participating, or would like more information, contact Crystle Larsen-Skinner at clarsen-skinner@hamilton.k12.nj.us or Barbara Iannatto at biannatto@hamilton.k12.nj.us.

Hamilton Elks Students of the Month

Hamilton Elks scholarship committee member Tony Cammarata recently presented Student of the Month awards to Danielle Standifer of Steinert High School, Jenna Daily of Hamilton High School, Brandon Ryan of Nottingham High School, and Victoria Isaiah of Trenton Catholic Academy.

Awards are based on academic achievement, leadership qualities and school activities. The Elks presented each student with a $100 award.