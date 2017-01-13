Princeton Integrative Health will host its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, Jan. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Princeton Integrative Health is located at 134 Franklin Corner Road, Suite 101 B, in Lawrenceville.

During the grand opening, the business will demonstrate methods that combine conventional medicine and evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle healing therapies. Attendees can meet the staff, get a chair massage, participate in a Hula Hoop demo and enjoy light refreshments.

Princeton Integrative Health believes the goal of healthcare is not just to treat symptoms and disease when they arise, but to promote lifelong wellness and vitality. It aims to provide a restorative, preventative approach to healthcare that focuses on the whole person and offers the following services: integrative health care, nutrition counseling and compassion focused therapy.

The team at PIH includes Susan Leonti, Jenna Richardson, Vincent Leonti, Jackie Zohn and Beth Fier.

Princeton Integrative Health is now accepting patients. For more information, to RSVP to the open house or to schedule and consultation, call (609) 512-1468 or email jenna@princetonhealth.com.