The Lawrence High School DECA Club will host its annual LHS Idol talent competition Jan. 26, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5, and all proceeds go toward New Eyes for the Needy, a local nonprofit that provides new prescription eyeglasses to U.S. residents in need and donates used glasses to disadvantaged individuals in developing countries. People donate eyeglasses directly to the organization, and eligible clients can reclaim an eyeglass voucher they can redeem at any participating local optical dispenser.

Anjali Agarwal and Aanchal Aic, co-chairs of this year’s DECA State Community Service Project, have been organizing several fundraisers to support the nonprofit and raise awareness about its cause. Their first event, the annual LHS DECA Volleyball Night, saw students compete to win the tournament while raising funds for a great cause.

The students have also organized an eyeglass drive. Gently-used eyeglasses and eyeglass cases can be dropped off at Lawrence High School to be donated to the organization. The DECA students said they are grateful to have received a generous sponsorship from Bristol-Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company who mission is to “discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.”

Through these initiatives, LHS DECA students plan to not only raise money for New Eyes for the Needy, but to also spread awareness about this organization’s mission in their local community.

For more information about you can contribute to New Eyes for the Needy, visit their website at new-eyes.org.