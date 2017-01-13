Cooper Creative Group and Princeton Leadership Services have announce a brand-new form of workshop and conversation for small businesses, called The Leadership Playbook: an Innovative Learning Experience for the Small Business Community.

The Leadership Playbook is an interactive three-part webinar series created to enhance the success of small businesses. Hosted by Cooper Creative Group and facilitated by Princeton Leadership Services’ Jennifer Cross, the playbook was formulated to be a collaborative workshop experience that will cover several different aspects of effective leadership.

The first session, Are You an Adaptive Organization?, will take place on Jan. 27 and seeks to help business owners better understand and work with the evolution of business and success in an ever-changing world. The second session, Professional Habits for Success, scheduled for Feb. 24, will explore management habits for success and integration of those habits into the workplace culture. On March 31, the third session, The Intergenerational Workplace, will tackle a relatively new challenge small business owners are facing: the integration of millennials into a baby boomer business world.

Cooper Creative Group, founded by Sara Cooper in 2010, is an organization that specializes in working with small businesses, non-profits and entrepreneurs to establish brand recognition. Princeton Leadership Services was founded by Cross in 2002, and seeks to improve businesses from within, cultivating an efficient, flexible environment through effective leadership. The company offers a range of services to support organizational cultures, including leadership training workshops, team development programs, executive leadership coaching, and more.

To register for The Leadership Playbook or to learn more about Cooper Creative Group, please visit their website, or call (609) 977-5508. For more information on Princeton Leadership Services, please visit princetonleadershipservices.com.