Trenton is waking up to the aroma of freshly-baked cakes, pies and coffee thanks to the opening of Studio B Bakery, Bistro & Bar, a sit-in bakery serving breakfast and lunch.

The Trenton community is invited to celebrate Studio B’s grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at it’s downtown location, 439 S Broad St., Trenton. Studio B’s regular hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The story of Studio B begins in 2015 with support from the Trenton community through a crowdfunding campaign. Now that doors are open, Studio B hopes to continue to maintain a positive footprint in the community by hiring locally and expanding opportunities for local teens through a hospitality internship program.

“We are joining the revitalization of the Trenton community by expanding dining options for local residents and downtown workers,” Bert Dumas, Studio B’s proprietor and executive chef, said. “Studio B’s mission is to assure the best service, inspirational design and incredible flavor without sacrifice—the menu includes healthy, vegan and gluten-free options—and a comfortable space with complimentary Wi-Fi.”

At the Jan. 14 grand opening, every 50th customer will receive a free bakery specialty item. In the year to come, Studio B plans to offer seasonal specials, introduce recreational culinary classes and launch a secret supper club.

Studio B specializes in gourmet sandwiches, salads, breakfast items and New Orleans style beignets. Studio B retail operations focus on bespoke cakes, confections and delicate pastries which are made from scratch on site daily. Studio B catering serves groups of all sizes, from birthday parties to weddings, and offers a variety of retail products.

Dumas, a pastry chef of Louisiana origin, leads the Studio B team with close to two decades of experience. Dumas started his career at the world famous Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in New Orleans and continued as a pastry chef on Capitol Hill.

Dumas’ recently directed the culinary program at Sur La Table as Resident Chef in New Jersey, all while serving as personal chef to international TV personalities. Before relocating to New Jersey, Chef Dumas was an executive chef in Florida, Virginia and Washington D.C.

“We anticipate tremendous growth in the coming years because Trenton is on the move, and we all know the slogan—Trenton Makes, The World Takes,” Dumas said.