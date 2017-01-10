The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County will host a program Birds, Bees, Butterflies and Blooms on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tulpehaking Nature Center, 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

What can you do to attract birds to your garden? What are the best plants to entice bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects to make their homes with you? What maintenance techniques are most hospitable for these garden visitors and residents? Guest Naturalist Mary Anne Borge will answer these questions and display her photographs to help others plan for the upcoming growing season. An optional guided walk will follow the presentation.

This program is co-sponsored with the Friends for the Abbott Marshlands and the Mercer County Park Commission. Space is limited and registration is required for both the presentation and walk. Email registration at rmgofmcprograms@gmail.com is preferred or you may call (609) 989-6830 to sign up.

For more information on the Master Gardener program, the Mercer Education Gardens or other Extension educational programs, contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension at (609) 989-6830 or visit the Master Gardeners of Mercer County website.