R-Health to will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new Ewing direct primary care practice on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The care center is located at 34 Scotch Road. The new Ewing location is part of the New Jersey Direct Primary Care (DPC) pilot program, a no co-pay, no deductible, add-on benefit option for New Jersey state and school employees.

Employees and their family members can join an R-Health practice for free as an add-on benefit and receive a full range of services including preventive, urgent, and sick care, health and wellness coaching, chronic disease management, and care coordination, according to a release from R-Health. R-Health doctors are responsible for less than half the number of patients of a typical doctor’s office, empowering them to deliver the most comprehensive care.

The goal of the New Jersey program is to give doctors more time to spend with their patients, providing improved health outcomes and lower costs.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature R-Health CEO Mason Reiner, New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney, local doctors, among others. For more information, visit their website.