In response to more people asking HomeFront officials how they can get involved, the local organization has scheduled a variety of special educational forums and volunteer opportunities during a Week of Hope.

The week, which will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21, will enable people to contribute to community change in a meaningful, positive way.

“This seven-day event, spanning both day and evening hours, is a way to seek positive change,” HomeFront Executive Director Connie Mercer said. “Fortunately, the perfect antidote for feelings of helplessness is to be of help, and a perfect place where anyone can go and do that is HomeFront.”

During the Week of Hope, HomeFront will offer guided bus tours, panel discussions and lunch and learn events on poverty and issues facing the working poor in this area. A large roster of volunteer opportunities will be available for people of all ages, including tutoring or reading to children, working in the food pantry or organizing events and drives.

“So many people are telling me that now, more than ever, they want to be a pro-active part of something positive,” Mercer said. “There is no greater feeling than to be of real help to people who are struggling every day. People who come once and volunteer for a couple of hours usually end up making it a regular part of their life.”

A full schedule of opportunities—with online reservations—can be viewed on HomeFront’s website. For more information, call (609) 989-9417, Ext. 133, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email getinvolved@homefrontnj.org.