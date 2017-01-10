The southbound I-295 Exit 67 will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14. While the ramp to Route 1 north will reopen, the ramp to Route 1 south will remain closed through March. (Google Maps image.)

The construction to replace the Exit 67 ramp deck from I-95 northbound/I-295 southbound to Route 1 in Lawrence will begin this weekend, according to an announcement from DOT officials.

Exit 67 will be completely closed from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The ramp to Route 1 northbound will reopen Saturday evening, but the ramp to Route 1 southbound will remain closed for approximately eight weeks.

According to the DOT, the closure allows the contractor—South State, Inc.—to preform stage 1 of the construction project, which involves the demolition and replacement of the ramp deck leading to Route 1 southbound.

On Saturday, motorists on I-95 northbound/I-295 southbound attempting to use Exit 67 will be detoured to Exit 65A—Sloan Avenue in Hamilton—then directed onto I-295 northbound where they will use Exit 67B to access Route 1.

The construction was originally scheduled to begin last Saturday, but it was delayed due to the snow.

