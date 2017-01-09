Hundreds of women and allies are planning to march through Trenton on Saturday, Jan. 21 in solidarity with the marchers in Washington, D.C. during the Women’s March on New Jersey.

There will be more than 170 sister marches held across the United States to support the Women’s March on Washington, according to a statement from the Women’s March. New Jersey’s march will begin at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton at 10 a.m.

After listening to presentations, women and their allies will march half a mile to the State House to take a People’s Pledge and hear a call-to-action. Marchers include a diversified steering committee of organizations, legislators and individual activists, as well as a multitude of sponsors.

Participants at this peaceful march plan to use their collective voice to send the message that they expect their civil and human rights to be upheld and protected by the state and federal government.

“This march is about recognizing the strength that lies in our diverse communities and the empowerment that comes with setting aside differences for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families here in New Jersey,” said Elizabeth Meyer, founder of the Women’s March on New Jersey, “We want to move forward, not backwards. Human decency has been tossed aside. A gauntlet has been thrown down and we are here to answer the call.”

Reproductive rights and healthcare access are top concerns of participants.

“New Jersey has always been a state that stands up for reproductive rights,” said Christine Sadovy, of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of NJ. “We march to show that New Jersey’s women, men and families aren’t backing down—our state’s commitment to women’s health care will continue to get stronger in 2017 and beyond.”

Deb Huber, president of National Organization for Women of New Jersey, adds, “It is important for our march to make it clear to the new administration and to the world that there is no mandate to backtrack on social progress. We will unite to resist any attempt to do so.”

For a complete list of partners and more march details, please visit the March’s official website or the event’s Facebook page.