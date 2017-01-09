We would like to welcome readers of wwpinfo.com to the new website for West Windsor & Plainsboro News!

In an effort to improve the online experience for our readers, we’ve merged wwpinfo with mercerspace.com. Here you’ll find the same stories and archives from all the West Windsor & Plainsboro News issues, as well as breaking news and updates from around the region.

Take a look around the West Windsor & Plainsboro News landing page, browse the community forum to read letters to the editor about local issues, or explore the main site to catch up on the latest news from around Mercer County.