To celebrate the release of Hidden Figures, YWCA Princeton is hosting a film screening and discussion about women in science on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a panel discussion featuring Patrice O. Yarbough, Ph.D. Yarbough currently works at at the Johnson Space Center where she is Principal Investigator for research on the effects of long-duration space missions on humans.

Two Princeton University students and a university parent will join Yarbough, and together they will answer questions from the audience about challenges and opportunities that face women in science.

Following the discussion, attendees will take a round-trip coach bus to the AMC MarketFair Theater for the 5 p.m. showing of Hidden Figures. The movie centers on the story of African-American mathematician Katherine Johnson and her two colleagues, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.

While working in a racially-segregated division of Langley Research Center, the three helped John Glenn become the first American astronaut to make a complete orbit of the Earth.

Tickets for the discussion panel, coach ride and movie are available for a suggested donation of $40 by calling Susan Cheuk at (609) 497-2100, Ext. 304. Refreshments will be served after the panel discussion.

There will also be an 8 p.m. movie screening followed by a “fireside chat.” Those interested in this option should call Nancy Faherty at (609) 497-2100, Ext. 316.