New Jersey Department of Transportation officials today announced the postponement of the work to replace the Exit 67 ramp deck from I-295 southbound to Route 1 in Lawrence Township.

The ramp was originally scheduled to be shut down this Saturday around 7 a.m. to allow construction crews to replace and resurface the ramp deck. The closure was expected to last through March.

The exit, which connects Route 1 to I-295 south, will now remain open.

NJDOT officials did not announce a new date for the construction, but they will provide information on the closure once it has been rescheduled.

Variable message signs and lane closure signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the deck replacement project. Throughout the project, NJDOT will provide information before upcoming road closures.