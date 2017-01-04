I am pleased to see that the mayor and township council are actively exploring a solar energy plan (Council mulls solar array plan, WWP News, Dec. 6). I hope that the questions of council members can be addressed, so that the plan may be fully considered on its merits.

Partnerships between utility companies and local governments are an important way for firms like PSE&G to contribute to the community. I thus see this initiative as both supporting renewable energy and reflecting corporate social responsibility. As a resident and a PSE&G customer, I welcome consideration of the plan.

— Aamir A. Rehman, West Windsor