The I-295 southbound Exit 67 ramp to Route 1 in Lawrence Township will be closed through the spring as construction crews work to replace the ramp deck.

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said the ramp will be shut down at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The closure is expected to last until March and will permit the replacement of the ramp deck and resurfacing.

The closure only impacts the I-295 southbound exit, and the ramp to Route 1 on the northbound side of I-295 will remain open.

Motorists attempting to use Exit 67 will be detoured two miles down the interstate to Exit 65A—Sloan Avenue in Hamilton—then directed onto I-295 northbound where they will travel two miles back to Exit 67B to access Route 1.

The Exit 67 ramp construction will begin within weeks of Bristol-Myers Squibb opening their new location on Princeton Pike. Traffic experts said the opening of BMS would cause an influx of cars on local roadways during morning and evening peak traffic hours. More than 2,500 people are expected to be employed at the 630,000-square-foot complex.

That same traffic study found that the areas of greatest impact will be between the interstate interchange heading to the site in the morning and away from the complex in the evening. The Princeton Pike I-95 interchange is located one mile away from the Route 1 entrance ramp.

The precise timing of the ramp replacement is subject to change due to weather or other factors, DOT officials said. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website for real-time travel information.