Hamilton Township officials will hold a public information session to discuss the details of their Community Energy Aggregation Program on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the library’s lower level meeting room at 6:30 p.m.

Hamilton’s Energy Aggregation Program aims to reduce electricity costs for consumers through bulk-purchasing electricity from a third-party supplier, according to a statement from the township.

The program awarded a contract to South Jersey Energy, which provided the lowest electricity price out of five other qualified suppliers through a competitive bid process.

Under full participation across the township, the aggregate savings to Hamilton electricity customers could be upwards of $8.5 million over the course of the 21-month contract, according to a statement from the township. Starting in March 2017, Hamiltonians would save in excess of $250 on average over a 21-month period on their electricity costs.

Starting early this month, residents with electric who do not currently have a third-party supply contract for power supply or solar panels will receive a notification package in the mail from South Jersey Energy. The package will include a letter from Mayor Kelly Yaede, along with a program summary, a list of frequently asked questions and instructions about how residents can opt-out of the program if they so choose.

Details of the Community Energy Aggregation Program include:

The program is regulated by New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities

The South Jersey Energy price is fixed for 21-months and below comparable PSE&G retail electric rates

In the unlikely event that PSE&G rates fall below the awarded price, Hamilton can renegotiate or terminate this contract

Residents can opt-out of this program at any time, with no exit fees or penalties

Budget billing for those residents currently on equal payment plans with PSE&G remains available

The program has no effect upon existing income-eligible assistance programs

Residents still contact PSE&G for power outage/restoration issues and continue to be billed by PSE&G

“I would encourage residents to attend our next public information session or view the helpful information on our website to learn about the benefits of this cost savings program, which I am confident will benefit our hardworking families,” Yaede said. “Our administration has worked tirelessly to ensure that this program will save money for residents, and I want our community to fully understand how this program works, so they can be comfortable in participating.”

During the upcoming public information session, Hamilton’s energy aggregation consultant, Gabel Associates, will provide attendees with a formal presentation to help explain the initiative followed by a question and answer period.

For residents who may be unable to attend the information session, information can be found online at hamiltonnj.com/energy.