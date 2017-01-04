Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisy Duck will go on a journey to the worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen when Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure at the Sun National Bank Center Jan. 5–8.

Characters will explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel’s mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell. They’ll travel to Arendelle for an adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and snowman Olaf, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Passport to Adventure features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, choreography by Cindy Stuart, costumes by Arthur Boccia, scenery and lighting by Robert Smith and Patrick Dierson and a musical score filled with Disney hits. Inspired by each character’s personality, Stuart incorporated original moves to convey each storyline, like the festivities on coronation day in Arendelle during Anna’s solo to “For the First Time in Forever” and Elsa’s dramatic transformation during her ballad “Let It Go.” Stuart has also included many adagio lifts and spins, like those featured during Simba and Nala’s duet to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Tickets start at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sunnationalbankcenter.com.