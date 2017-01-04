Applications are now available for Communiversity ArtsFest 2017, which attracts more than 40,000 people to Princeton every spring.

More than 200 booths showcasing original art and contemporary crafts, unique merchandise and food, plus six stages of continuous entertainment draw attendees of all ages to downtown Princeton on Nassau and Witherspoon streets, in Palmer Square and throughout the university campus.

All interested participants—including artists/crafters, performers, food vendors, merchants, non-profit organizations and sponsors—should visit the Arts Council of Princeton’s website to download and print an application. Deadline to submit an application is Friday, Feb. 28. Applicants can expect notifications of decision by early to mid-March 2017.

Communiversity ArtsFest is presented by the Arts Council of Princeton in collaboration with Princeton University and the town of Princeton. For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call (609) 924-8777.