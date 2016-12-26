The Ewing Art Commission and Art Has No Boundaries will feature the black and white pencil portraiture work of Ewing resident Amaris Brown for the January arts display at Ewing Town Hall.

Brown, 18, is a self-taught artist whose passion for art began at an early age — drawing abstract patterns at eight years old. Once she reached middle school, she began to draw more realistically. Homeschooled her whole life, Brown continued to develop her passion for drawing by moving onto more themed work.

Brown realized that there was a lack of representation of ethnically diverse, educated, and inspiring female role models being portrayed in the media.

“I didn’t see someone like me on covers of magazines.” Brown said.

She would spend her high school years not only learning more about how ethnically diverse people have shaped the world, but ultimately focusing her art around this theme.

Each of Amaris’s drawings can take up to 20 hours to complete. She plans on attending Mercer County College and continue with her art by experimenting with different mediums other than pencil.

Brown’s work will be on display at Town Hall until the end of January. For more information about her work, go to shoplbdstudios.storenvy.com.