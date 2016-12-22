The West Windsor Police Department celebrated the season of giving by collecting toys and food for animals at local shelters.

West Windsor residents and businesses have been donating food and treats to the police department’s Operation Bark Drop, which was held on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Elf Team Six” and West Windsor K9 Cherno delivered the donations to two local shelters, West Windsor-based APAW and Ewing’s EASEL.

According to the police department, this was the biggest Operation Bark Drop to date.