Saturday, Dec. 31 marks the end of Patriots Week—an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution—but the week will go out with a literal bang. From the firing of 24 cannons to a New Years Eve performance by the Jersey Capital Philharmonic Orchestra, Trenton is offering plenty of ways to ring in the new year while still celebrating the past.

The full list of events for the last day of Patriots Week can be found below.

First Battle Reenactment

Saturday, Dec. 31 11:00 a.m.

Old Barracks Museum ,101 Barrack St., Trenton

Follow the Battle of Trenton from the Battle Monument down Warren Street to Mill Hill Park. Free. www.barracks.org.

Puppet Show: The Trouble with Trenton

Saturday, Dec. 31 noon and 2 p.m.

Warren Street Plaza, West Hanover and North Warren Streets, Trenton

Puppet Show: A “mini” historical look at some amazing American history presented with marionettes and rod puppets—and lots of help from the audience. The show includes live music, large puppets and props and plenty of “revolting” action. Free.

Walking Tour

Saturday, Dec. 31 2 p.m.

St. Michael’s Church, 140 North Warren St. Trenton

Walking tour, Trenton in 1775, 50 minutes, ending at the Friends Meeting, dress warm with good walking shoes. Free. www.quakercloud.org/cloud/trenton-friends-meeting

Alexander Hamilton and the 24 Cannons at the Battle of Trenton

Saturday, Dec. 31 12:30 p.m.

Trenton Friends Meeting, 142 E Hanover St., Trenton

Follow the movements of all 24 of the cannons on the streets of Trenton during the Battle of Trenton in this explosive lecture that will demonstrate why the 18 American cannons—including those commanded by Alexander Hamilton—were decisive in the victory over the Hessians. A four-pounder cannonball will be on display during the talk led by David Bosted, urban planner. The presentation will be repeated on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Trenton City Museum in Cadwalader Park. www.ellarslie.org.

Hogmanay!

Saturday, Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m.

1719 William Trent House Museum, 15 Market St., Trenton

Celebrate the Scottish New Year at the Trent House. Hogmanay is commemorated at the Trent House because of William Trent’s Scottish heritage. Listen to music and enjoy hot mulled cider and cookies. Tour the Trent House decorated for the holidays. Make wishes for the new year in a traditional Hogmanay activity. Free. www.williamtrenthouse.org.

Second Battle Reenactment

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St., Trenton

See the action of the Battle of the Assunpink in Mill Hill Park. Free. www.barracks.org.

Peace Vigil

Saturday, Dec. 31 5 to 7 p.m.

Trenton Friends Meeting, 142 E Hanover St., Trenton

Free parking behind Meeting House. Annual New Year’s silent vigil for world peace. Free.

www.quakercloud.org/cloud/trenton-friends-meeting.

Jersey Capital Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m.

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton

Start off the New Year in spectacular fashion with a festive evening of light classics by Suppe, Johann Strauss Jr., Rimsky-Korsakov, Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. Joining the orchestra for a performance of the iconic Rhapsody in Blue will be world renowned pianist Leon Bates. Tickets $10 to $75. www.capitalphilharmonic.org.