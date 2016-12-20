West Windsor Police are looking for three robbery suspects who stole a wallet from a customer of Whole Foods in the Windsor Plaza Shopping Center on Nov. 25.

Police said an officer was dispatched to Whole Foods to investigate a report of two women having an argument in the parking lot over a purse, and that one of the women was chasing the other through the parking lot and out onto Route 1 south.

Once on scene, police determined that a woman described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot, 3-inches tall, with shoulder length black hair, straw hat and black puffy jacket approached the victim in the international foods aisle in Whole Foods and started asking her random questions about different types of spices. At this point, two other suspects — described by police as “a skinny male” and “a skinny female” — got close to the victim’s shopping cart and one of them “accidentally” kicked it. All three of the suspects then left the aisle together.

A short time later, the victim noticed that her wallet was missing from her purse inside the shopping cart and began searching for the three. About five minutes later she found the Hispanic woman outside the front of the store, confronted her, and demanded her wallet back. The suspect repeatedly denied the allegation and then took off into the parking lot after the victim tried to take her purse.

The victim then chased the suspect out onto the highway and down Route 1 until she got into a waiting black SUV near the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and fled the scene.

Police said the victim was able to cancel her credit cards prior to any fraudulent purchases being made with them.

Plainsboro

Drug possession arrest. Carlos Landono, 22, an Uber driver from Bergenfield, was arrested Dec. 8 on drug charges. Police said he was stopped for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 1 South. He was found to be in possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested. He was also charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and released on his own recognizance.

DWI arrest. Andromeda Scott, 24, of Lambertville, was arrested Dec. 8 on a drunk driving charge. She was stopped on Plainsboro Road for going 58 mph in a 45-mph zone and found to be intoxicated. She was also charged with reckless driving and speeding and released pending a future court date.

West Windsor

Drug possession arrests. On Nov. 21 police investigated a vehicle parked at the dead end portion of Old Meadow Road. The driver, Juan Cano, 25, of Plainsboro, was found to be in possession of a clear glass mason jar containing a black Chromium Crusher grinder with marijuana residue, a multicolored glass pipe with marijuana residue, and a clear glass mason jar containing two lighters and Raw rolling papers.

Anton Shvets, 24, of Princeton, was pulled over in his 2009 Honda for speeding on Route 1 South at Carnegie Center Boulevard on Nov. 26. He was found to be in possession of black metal Cali Crusher grinder containing under 50 grams of marijuana and arrested.

Identity thefts. The proprietor of Beautiful Waxing Boutique in Nassau Park Shopping Center reported $1,300 of fraudulent charges to the store’s debit card, which was still in her possession. The charges occurred on Nov. 14 and were reported on Nov. 21. The funds were taken via a third-party digital service called Venmo.

A West Windsor man reported fraudulent credit card application mad in his name on Nov. 22. Bank of America gave him a customer service call notifying him that someone had used all his personal information but with an unknown New York address. The credit application was subsequently denied.

A West Windsor resident reported receiving a Chase credit card issued by Amazon in the mail on Nov. 21 despite not having applied for the card.

Auto burglary. A 23-year-old resident of Monmouth Junction reported on Nov. 26 a burglary to his 2010 Honda parked at Market Fair. $11,072 worth of various items were taken. Some of the items stolen belonged to a woman from Atlanta.