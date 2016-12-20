Dance like our founding fathers at the Colonial Ball, held during the fifth day of Patriots Week—an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation. From battle reenactments to a revolutionary pub craw, Trenton will spend the week honoring its colonial roots. The full list of events for the fifth day of Patriots Week can be found below.

The Black Community in Trenton

Friday, Dec. 30 2 p.m.

Trenton Free Public Library Community Room, 120 Academy St., Trenton

Jack Washington will discuss his book, “In Search of a Community’s Past: The Black Community in Trenton 1860-1900.” He will preface the discussion with the involvement of the Black Community in Trenton in the Revolutionary War to where his book begins. Washington is a former history teacher at Trenton Central High School who holds a doctorate in intercultural education, and is the writer of many award-winning books. For more information visit www.jackwashingtonhistorian.com Free. www.trentonlib.org.

The Colonial Ball

Friday, Dec. 30 7 to 10 p.m.

Historic Trenton Masonic Temple, 100 Barrack St., Trenton

The Colonial Ball is your chance to mingle with the soldiers of the Battle of Trenton and learn their favorite dance steps. Dance like our founding fathers along with reenactors in Revolutionary War dress to live music of the time. Enjoy light refreshments as you mingle with people from the past and the present. $17.76 advance tickets; $20 at the door. www.barracks.org.

George Bradshaw Exhibit of Etchings

Tuesday, Dec. 27 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trenton Free Public Library Community Room, 120 Academy St., Trenton

Visit the Trenton Free Public Library and see the George Bradshaw exhibit of etchings, all week in “L” Gallery during open Library hours. Free. www.trentonlib.org.

The 1719 William Trent House Museum

Friday, Dec. 30 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

15 Market Street, Trenton

Open for Tours. Take a tour of the country estate owned by William Trent, whom the city of Trenton is named after. $5-adults; $4-students and seniors. www.williamtrenthouse.org.