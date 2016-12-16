Meals on Wheels of Mercer County announced that it will be participating in the annual Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America. Through Jan. 3, Subaru will donate $250 for every new vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charity.

“Checking the box for Meals on Wheels when you purchase a new vehicle at your local Subaru dealership ensures Meals on Wheels of Mercer County can continue to subsidize meals to those who really need them in our community,” Sasa Olessi Montaño, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Mercer County, said.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Meals on Wheels of Mercer County, will receive a share of the revenue raised by Subaru in their state. For more information, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.