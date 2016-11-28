The leather-bound volume begun in 1898 entitled “Visitor Registry” was impressive: 15 inches wide, and perhaps 22 or more inches long. The names inside were even more impressive: Presidents T. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Philanthropist/tycoons Rockefeller, Morgan and Carnegie. Trenton names like Roebling, Scammell, Green, Scudder Hammill and Van Syckel. And entertainers like Bing Crosby and jazz man Bix Beiderbecke.

Trenton Country Club General Manager John Case beamed as he opened this treasure trove of famous guests, found stored in the club’s attic. “There’s probably someone famous on every page — you just have to know who they are!”

We left the Oaklands estate last month with its original owner, George Whitefield Woodruff, passing away in 1846. Of his 11 children, four lived past age 35. The last heir to the estate, George’s son “Colonel” A. Dickinson Woodruff (b. 1818), considered Oaklands “home” his entire life, although he traveled much and was a veteran of both the Mexican and U.S. Civil wars. Despite being much loved and highly respected, he never married, and died in 1896. He is buried in the Ewing Church Cemetery. His home and land was destined to live on, however.

In the late 1800s, country clubs were gaining in popularity, providing an escape from the city to those who could afford membership, and the opportunity to enjoy the increasingly-popular game of golf, along with tennis and swimming, and fine dining and fellowship indoors.

Several prominent Trenton citizens were intent on organizing and establishing such a recreational club, including Bennet Van Syckel, Karl Roebling, Stephen Blackwell, Henry Green, High Hamill and others, at just about the time that Colonel Woodruff died without heirs. The club founders felt that Woodruff’s estate home and land would be perfectly suitable for the site of the club, and in 1897 a five-year lease — with an option to purchase — was signed for the Oaklands property. The Trenton Country Club formally opened on March 26, 1898. The property was purchased in 1903.

The history of the TCC golf course had been lost to time until recently, when a passionate club member, golf history buff and history teacher took it upon himself to research it. John Burnes of Yardley discovered that the original, rudimentary set of nine holes constructed in 1898 were improved in 1906, the same year that a Jimmie Norton was hired by the club.

By 1914, as the game of golf was exploding in popularity, additional land was purchased. The club’s head of greens, Mr. A. D. Forst, wanted to make TCC a world-class course. Club Pro James Norton became the architect for the expansion of the course to 18 holes. Upon its completion, it was said to be the finest 18-hole course in the east. TCC then began to host world tournaments.

But even before then, the course was attracting attention. President Teddy Roosevelt paid a visit or two. Woodrow Wilson, once a New Jersey governor and our nation’s 28th president, was a TCC member. It’s said he was on the greens when he heard that he won the New Jersey governorship. He played year-round, and painted his golf balls red so he could locate them in the snow.

Another TCC player was John McDermott, who later became the first American to win the US Open in 1911 (and again in 1912), and the first player in the world to break par at the U.S. Open.

The club expanded through the years, offering more recreational opportunities to its members and adding additional dining and ballroom space to the original estate house. Its rosters of visitors expanded too. In addition to the names previously mentioned, Count Leo Tolstoy, Charlie Chaplin and John Jacob Astor visited the club as well. And undoubtedly many more notables.

While the TCC may not regularly host big-name celebrities and politicians anymore, it is truly a local gem for family recreation. Golf, tennis, swimming, dining and a fitness center are available for all members of the family. It’s also a stunning place for a wedding or a corporate event. Visit TCC, and you’ll be enjoying a striking piece of Ewing’s history while you’re there.

My thanks to John Case and the TCC for sharing their history and photographs.